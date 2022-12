Park restrooms closed for inclement weather

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2022 at 2:27 pm

TYLER — Due to anticipated inclement weather conditions this week and concerns for safety, all city of Tyler park restrooms are temporarily closed to the public.Officials say restrooms will be reopened for regular public use when weather conditions improve. For the most current information about Tyler Parks and Rec, click here, visit this link, or call (903) 531-1370.

