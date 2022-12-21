Police investigate dog poisonings in Big Sandy

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2022 at 12:12 pm

BIG SANDY — An East Texas family is mourning the loss of two dogs they say were poisoned. Brandie Howell, who lives in Big Sandy, says her son went to feed their three dogs last week and found two of them dead. A veterinarian in Gilmer examined them and said they died from rat poisoning. Our news partner KETK reports Mrs. Howell suspects some people who live on nearby property. She says she has heard taunting voices at night calling out the surviving dog and has seen lights in the woods. And as police were taking fingerprints from a bedroom window, she says someone was watching. Big Sandy Police Chief David Easterling says the dogs died from “a pretty decent concentration of strychnine.”

Go Back