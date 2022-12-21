East Texan, ex-NFL player gets 25 years for child sex abuse

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2022 at 11:32 am

MARSHALL – A Marshall man and former NFL wide receiver was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. According to our news partner KETK, Kendrick Starling, 42, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, and was held on a $100,000 bond. The trial began Dec. 15. Starling graduated from Marshall High School in 1999 before attending San Jose State University and starting his NFL career with the Houston Texans.

Go Back