East Texan, ex-NFL player gets 25 years for child sex abuse

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2022 at 11:32 am
East Texan, ex-NFL player gets 25 years for child sex abuseMARSHALL – A Marshall man and former NFL wide receiver was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. According to our news partner KETK, Kendrick Starling, 42, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, and was held on a $100,000 bond. The trial began Dec. 15. Starling graduated from Marshall High School in 1999 before attending San Jose State University and starting his NFL career with the Houston Texans.



