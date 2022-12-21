Today is Wednesday December 21, 2022
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert off IR, could face Cowboys

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2022 at 8:36 am
ByESPN.com news

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been activated off injured reserve, making it possible that he’ll face the Cowboys in a critical NFC East showdown Saturday.

Goedert was placed on IR on Nov. 16 with a shoulder injury, but the feeling all along was that he would return at some point this season.

At the time of his injury, he was second on the team in receiving yards (544) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns with three.

Philadelphia has used a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Noah Togiai at tight end in Goedert’s absence, but combined they have a little over 200 receiving yards.



