Suspect sought following shooting at Tyler apartment complex

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2022 at 7:52 am
Suspect sought following shooting at Tyler apartment complexTYLER — A man is in critical condition after a shooting at the Finley apartments on Old Bullard Road in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, police received a call about an aggravated assault in progress around 1:20 Tuesday afternoon. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. Police are searching for a female suspect. Additional information was not available.



