Fatal Jacksonville shooting under investigation

Fatal Jacksonville shooting under investigationJACKSONVILLE — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jacksonville. According to the Jacksonville Police Department and our news partner KETK, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 5:00 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim’s identity has not been released. JPD said along with other law enforcement agencies, they are working to identify and arrest the shooter. The Texas Rangers and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.



