Tens of thousands wait at border for asylum limits to end

Posted/updated on: December 21, 2022 at 3:30 am

EL PASO (AP) — Migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico sought shelter from the cold early Wednesday as restrictions that prevented many from seeking asylum in the U.S. remained in place beyond their anticipated end. The Biden administration on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas. The restrictions had been slated to expire Wednesday. The federal government acknowledged that ending the restrictions will likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.” But the government asked the court to reject efforts by a group of conservative-leaning states to maintain a measure that allows officials to expel many but not all asylum-seekers.

Go Back