Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 5:31 pm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP/Staff) — One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway, alleging it breached a contract to transport up to 5.5 million tons of coal overseas. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. contends that major shortcomings in BNSF service cost it tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue this year. The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana. A BNSF spokesperson declined to comment. Like other freight railroads, BNSF has struggled to deliver products on time and handle all shipments because of worker shortages. Service has improved but not to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

Go Back