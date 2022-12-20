Gohmert voices concerns over spending bill

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 5:08 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Louie Gohmert has a lot of problems with the spending bill currently before Congress. He tells KTBB Thursday is the tentative target day for a vote, but he’s not overly optimistic. According to Gohmert, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer had said representatives could hope to have 24 hours to review the bill. Gohmert says you can’t effectively review a 4,000-page bill in 24 hours. The East Texas congressman says the measure needs a lot of work — and lawmakers should be prepared to work through the Christmas holiday if necessary. Using the term “slush fund” to describe the bill, Gohmert says, “Let’s give the American people a break” and get the measure “down to something reasonable.” We’ll keep you posted as the bill makes its way through Capitol Hill.

Go Back