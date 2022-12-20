Today is Tuesday December 20, 2022
City prepares for arctic blast

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 4:00 pm
City prepares for arctic blastLONGVIEW — The National Weather Service has forecast the arrival of an arctic airmass for the region on Thursday, Dec. 22, and the city of Longview is making preparations. The strong cold front will cause temperatures to rapidly fall into the 20s and 30s by late Thursday night with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The very cold temperatures are expected to linger into the Christmas holiday weekend and will put animals, plants, and pipes at risk. Residents are encouraged to take steps to mitigate effects of the freeze by protecting their home and animals. The City’s Freeze Contingency Plan is available at this link and provides a series of steps to protect pipes.

Due to the City observed holidays on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, Water Utilities will not be open. During the holiday, residents may report a water or sewer emergency by calling 903-236-3030. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center urges residents to provide indoor accommodations for their animals during the severe cold. Click here for related links.



