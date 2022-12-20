Today is Tuesday December 20, 2022
Breaking News: Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 2:33 pm
Breaking News: Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson: FORT WORTH (AP) — A former Texas police officer convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019 has been sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison. The same jury that convicted 38-year-old Aaron Dean returned the sentence on Tuesday. It was a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed with a gun.

Dean faced up to 20 years in prison. The white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door.



