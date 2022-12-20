‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ tops Fandango Most Anticipated Movies poll

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 2:03 pm

Marvel Studios

With the year about to wrap up, online ticket seller Fandango quizzed more than 5,000 users to see which movies they can't wait to see in theaters in 2023 — and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, opening May 5, topped the list.

What's more, one of the Marvel Studios movie's stars, Chris Pratt, was named the Most Anticipated Hero of 2023.

On the flip side of that, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in The Little Mermaid live-action film was dubbed the Most Anticipated Villain of 2023.

Coming in second in the anticipated movies poll was Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated original. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ranked third; John Wick: Chapter 4 placed, appropriately, fourth; and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny rounded out the top five.

The poll also revealed 97% say they expect to go to the movie theater more often in 2023 than in 2022, with 84% admitting they plan to see six or more movies on the big screen in the coming year.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

2023's Most Anticipated Movies, according to Fandango

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

4. John Wick: Chapter 4

5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

6. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

8. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes

9. Creed III

10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back