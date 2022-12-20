Today is Tuesday December 20, 2022
Judge allows Sandy Hook cases against Jones to proceed

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 1:25 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge is allowing cases to move forward regarding the nearly $1.5 billion that Infowars host Alex Jones has been ordered to pay Sandy Hook families. Judge Christopher Lopez on Monday approved an order that attorneys for Jones, his media company and the Sandy Hook families agreed to. The order prevents the families from pursuing collection efforts yet against Jones. Lopez also delayed taking up a motion by Jones to require Infowars’ parent company to fully honor his $1.3 million contracted salary. Jones was ordered to pay damages to the families over his conspiracy theories about the 2012 school massacre.



