Longview man gets four life sentences in fatal Houston crash

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 12:13 pm
Longview man gets four life sentences in fatal Houston crashHOUSTON – A Longview man was given four life sentences after being convicted of killing a mother and her three children while driving a vehicle drunk in Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced Dec. 12 after he was convicted of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a three-week trial. The life sentences will run concurrently. Canada was visiting Houston and was driving around 100 mph on FM 2920 when he crashed into the car driven by 28-year-old Porsha Branch in March 2021. Authorities said his blood alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, and his blood test also showed marijuana and Xanax. Branch’s sedan burst into flames in a seven-car pileup, instantly killing Branch and three of her sons, ages seven years, two years, and five months. Canada survived the crash with minor injuries.



