TJC HIT program celebrates 30 years

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 11:38 am

TYLER — Tyler Junior College marks 30 years of offering an associate degree in health information technology (HIT). According to a news release, the degree program ensures that the region’s healthcare institutions are equipped with carefully trained staff. “It’s a very responsible, detail-oriented position,” said Charlotte Creason, the founding professor of the TJC program that began in 1992, as quoted in the release. Creason retired in 2011 to re-enter the profession. “I always told students that if they wanted a career in healthcare, but maybe direct patient contact wasn’t for them, this was a great opportunity,” she said. HIT professionals ensure the accuracy, accessibility, quality and security of patient health records, and they are vital to the daily operations management of health information and electronic medical records, according to the release.

TJC Health Information Technology program faculty, from left, are: Nicole Wright, department chair of health administrative services and professor of health information technology and medical office management; Maggie Kelley, professor of health information technology and medical office management; and Nancy Rendon, professor/coordinator of health information technology.

