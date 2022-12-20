UT Tyler announces partnership in UT System’s Grow with Google initiative

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 11:28 am

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has recently announced its partnership in UT System’s Grow with Google initiative that will make Google Career Certifications available to students across eight UT System academic institutions. UT System’s announcement earlier this month marks Google’s largest university partnership to date, according to a news release. Through this initiative and with the support of the Coursera platform, UT System institutions, including UT Tyler, will embed the certificates into undergraduate degree programs and co-curricular experiences at no additional cost to students.

Amir Mirmiran, PhD, UT Tyler provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, explains, “Faculty can identify opportunities to match certificates with programs of study and provide students with access to the Career Certificate courses on the Coursera platform, further positioning students for great success in the modern workforce upon graduation,” as quoted in the news release. Grow with Google Career Certifications can be completed in less than six months and include Project Management, UX Design, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, IT Support, and IT Automation with Python.

“Our criminal justice and psychology departments have already launched programs including Grow with Google Career Certificates, and more opportunities are on the way for UT Tyler students,” said Poonam Kumar, EdD, UT Tyler associate provost for online and continuing education, also as quoted in the release.

