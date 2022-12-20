Today is Tuesday December 20, 2022
Caro still working away on fifth LBJ book, no pub date set

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 10:56 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The good news on Robert Caro’s very long-awaited next book is that he knows the final words. The bad news is that he’s known them for years and remains far from concluding his Lyndon Johnson series, for which he has published four volumes over a period of 40 years. Vol. 4, “The Passage of Power,” came out in 2012. The fifth volume is expected to cover Johnson’s first full year as president and continue through the end of his presidency, 1969, and his death four years later. Caro says the fifth book will be “big.”



