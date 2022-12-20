‘Notable’ 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes California coast

‘Notable’ 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes California coastPosted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 5:50 am
(NEW YORK) -- A "notable" 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the northern coast of California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 - 12km WSW of Ferndale, CA https://t.co/PxdJCcDwFH— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 20, 2022
Preliminary data placed the center of the quake along the Pacific coast about 7.5 miles away from Ferndale, California, USGS said. The quake was recorded at about 2:34 local time.
A tsunami wasn't expected, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, which reported the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 6.1.
More than 59,000 customers -- about 60% of those in Humboldt County -- had lost power as of about 3:30 a.m. local time, according to tracking website PowerOutage.us.
Power is out across the county," officials said on Twitter, adding in all-caps: "Do not call 911 unless you are experiencing an emergency."
