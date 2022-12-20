‘Notable’ 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes California coast

(NEW YORK) -- A "notable" 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the northern coast of California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Preliminary data placed the center of the quake along the Pacific coast about 7.5 miles away from Ferndale, California, USGS said. The quake was recorded at about 2:34 local time.

A tsunami wasn't expected, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, which reported the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 6.1.

More than 59,000 customers -- about 60% of those in Humboldt County -- had lost power as of about 3:30 a.m. local time, according to tracking website PowerOutage.us.

Power is out across the county," officials said on Twitter, adding in all-caps: "Do not call 911 unless you are experiencing an emergency."