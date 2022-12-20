Today is Tuesday December 20, 2022
Jury deliberates ex-Texas officer’s sentence in killing

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 5:04 am
FORT WORTH (AP) — A jury deciding the sentence for a former Texas police officer who was convicted of manslaughter last week for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window in her home in 2019 deliberated for over seven hours Monday. Aaron Dean faces up to 20 years in prison, but jurors also have the option of sentencing him to probation. The same jury that convicted the 38-year-old of manslaughter Thursday is also determining his sentence. The white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door. The jury will be sequestered and begin deliberating again Tuesday.



