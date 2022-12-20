Today is Tuesday December 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suspense builds at border over future of US asylum rules

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 5:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EL PASO (AP) — Suspense is mounting at the U.S. border with Mexico about the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers after the Supreme Court issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Conservative-leaning states won a reprieve as they push to maintain a measure that allows officials to expel asylum-seekers. In a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court, they argued that increased numbers of migrants would take a toll on public services such as law enforcement and health care. They warned of an “unprecedented calamity” at the southern border. Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay pending further order. He asked the administration of President Joe Biden to respond by 5 p.m. Tuesday. That’s just hours before restrictions are slated to expire on Wednesday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC