Suspense builds at border over future of US asylum rules

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 5:01 am

EL PASO (AP) — Suspense is mounting at the U.S. border with Mexico about the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers after the Supreme Court issued a temporary order to keep pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Conservative-leaning states won a reprieve as they push to maintain a measure that allows officials to expel asylum-seekers. In a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court, they argued that increased numbers of migrants would take a toll on public services such as law enforcement and health care. They warned of an “unprecedented calamity” at the southern border. Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay pending further order. He asked the administration of President Joe Biden to respond by 5 p.m. Tuesday. That’s just hours before restrictions are slated to expire on Wednesday.

