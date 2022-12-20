Today is Tuesday December 20, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 12/19/22

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 5:00 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland 122, Utah 99
Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101 (OT)
Atlanta 126, Orlando 125
San Antonio 124, Houston 105
Minnesota 116, Dallas 106
Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121
Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119
Phoenix 130, LA Lakers 104
Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Dallas 2, Columbus 1
Boston 7, Florida 3
Washington 4, Detroit 3 (OT)
Nashville 4, Edmonton 3 (OT)
Colorado 1, NY Islanders 0 (SO)
Buffalo 3, Vegas 2
Montreal 3, Arizona 2
St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Green Bay 24, LA Rams 12

