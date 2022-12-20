Scoreboard roundup — 12/19/22

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2022 at 5:00 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland 122, Utah 99

Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101 (OT)

Atlanta 126, Orlando 125

San Antonio 124, Houston 105

Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121

Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119

Phoenix 130, LA Lakers 104

Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Dallas 2, Columbus 1

Boston 7, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3 (OT)

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3 (OT)

Colorado 1, NY Islanders 0 (SO)

Buffalo 3, Vegas 2

Montreal 3, Arizona 2

St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Green Bay 24, LA Rams 12

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back