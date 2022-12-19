James Gunn fires back at “disrespectful outcry” over DC movie decisions

It was announced last week that Henry Cavill would not return as Superman after all in Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics-based universe, and ever since, fans have been vocal about it online.

Actually, it's getting downright nasty out there, with much of the ire coming from director Zack Snyder's rabid fanbase and aimed at James Gunn, one of the two guys in charge of the costumed heroes' fates.

Gunn and his producing partner Peter Safran have apparently nixed Cavill, and likely Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and are reportedly mulling a new role for Jason Momoa after his second Aquaman movie opens. Further, Gunn has talked to Ben Affleck about stepping behind the camera and evidently not back into the batsuit as he'd done for Snyder.

Numerous "Snyderverse" fans started posting box office numbers and Rotten Tomatoes scores of the previous Warner Bros. DC movies, including Aquaman and Wonder Woman, versus those from Gunn's offerings, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Others were way more personal, taking shots at the Twitter scandal that once got Gunn fired — temporarily — from ABC News' parent company Disney and its Marvel Cinematic Universe.

To that end, Gunn fired back Monday afternoon in a lengthy Twitter thread. "One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job ... was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," he began.

Gunn insisted the choices they make "are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years" and "are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind."

Gunn also added, "No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions."

