No major injuries in two Smith County crashes

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 4:54 pm

SMITH COUNTY — There were no major injuries after two crashes on I-20 east of Lindale on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the first crash involved seven vehicles. A vehicle tried to take the ramp onto I-20, then an 18-wheeler behind it tried to avoid hitting the car and swerved, DPS said. The 18-wheeler overturned as a result. Six other cars crashed into each other to avoid the 18-wheeler, officials said. There was a separate crash on I-20 involving four other vehicles, according to DPS. This included two truck-tractors, a truck pulling a trailer, and another vehicle.

