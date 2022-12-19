Today is Monday December 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


No major injuries in two Smith County crashes

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 4:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


No major injuries in two Smith County crashesSMITH COUNTY — There were no major injuries after two crashes on I-20 east of Lindale on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the first crash involved seven vehicles. A vehicle tried to take the ramp onto I-20, then an 18-wheeler behind it tried to avoid hitting the car and swerved, DPS said. The 18-wheeler overturned as a result. Six other cars crashed into each other to avoid the 18-wheeler, officials said. There was a separate crash on I-20 involving four other vehicles, according to DPS. This included two truck-tractors, a truck pulling a trailer, and another vehicle.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC