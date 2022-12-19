Today is Monday December 19, 2022
Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 4:24 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Texas man has admitted that he helped steal $1.2 million from a Missouri woman in a romance scam. Federal prosecutors said 37-year-old Rotimi Oladimeji admitted during a plea hearing Monday that in August 2019 he and others began communicating with a St. Louis woman who had created an online dating profile. The woman believed she was communicating with a veterinarian and animal behaviorist who was a Belgian national living in St. Louis. For several months, the woman sent money to the scammers, after being told the Belgian man needed money to get out of the United Arab Emirates. Two other men were accused of helping with the scam.



