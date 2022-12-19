Today is Monday December 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Nazi symbols carved into menorah in Beverly Hills; Texan held

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 3:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP/Staff) — A Texan has been arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Southern California. A Beverly Hills police statement says officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King of Dallas for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime. It was not immediately known if King has an attorney. Online Los Angeles County inmate information shows that the 47-year-old King is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC