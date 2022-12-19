Nazi symbols carved into menorah in Beverly Hills; Texan held

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 3:57 pm

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP/Staff) — A Texan has been arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Southern California. A Beverly Hills police statement says officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King of Dallas for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime. It was not immediately known if King has an attorney. Online Los Angeles County inmate information shows that the 47-year-old King is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

