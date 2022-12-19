Longview police respond to two weekend homicides

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 2:43 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police continue to investigate two weekend homicides. On December 17 at approximately 9:23 a.m., officers responded to a Texas Street location regarding an assault that had just occurred. They found the body of 52-year-old Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez of Longview and quickly identified and detained a juvenile suspect. The suspect was transported and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. On December 18 at approximately 11:48 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Churchill of Longview Apartments on East Whaley. Officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Codie Polk of Longview. There was no immediate word on a suspect. Click here for more information.

