Today is Monday December 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview police respond to two weekend homicides

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 2:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview police respond to two weekend homicidesLONGVIEW — Longview police continue to investigate two weekend homicides. On December 17 at approximately 9:23 a.m., officers responded to a Texas Street location regarding an assault that had just occurred. They found the body of 52-year-old Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez of Longview and quickly identified and detained a juvenile suspect. The suspect was transported and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. On December 18 at approximately 11:48 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Churchill of Longview Apartments on East Whaley. Officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Codie Polk of Longview. There was no immediate word on a suspect. Click here for more information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC