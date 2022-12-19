Today is Monday December 19, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith reunites with ‘A Different World’ cast on ‘Red Table Talk’

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 2:21 pm
Rich Laru

If you want exclusive behind-the-scenes stories about the '90s sitcom A Different World, you should probably tune into Red Table Talk. This week's episode features Jada Pinkett Smith as she reunites with her former co-stars from the show. They talk about Jada's favorite episode, why Jasmine Guy put in her two weeks' notice during season 1 and more.

Making an appearance are Jasmine, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Ajai Sanders and Karen Malina WhiteDebbie Allen, who produced and directed the sitcom, also joins the Different World cast, while Marisa Tomei and Patti LaBelle deliver virtual messages to the table.

The special RTT episode comes 35 years after A Different World's premiere. It is now streaming on Facebook Watch.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



