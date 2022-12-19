Today is Monday December 19, 2022
TCU’s Sonny Dykes is The Associated Press Coach of the Year

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 12:54 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – TCU’s Sonny Dykes is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff in his first season with the school. Dykes received 37 of 46 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters to become the second TCU coach to win the award. The first two were won by Gary Patterson, the coach Dykes replaced. TCU faces Michigan on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. Tulane coach Willie Fritz was second with two first-place votes, followed by Tennessee’s John Heupel and last year’s winner, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan.



