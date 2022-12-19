Faith leaders prep for border changes amid tension, hope

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 12:39 pm

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Tensions are rising among the growing numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of upcoming changes to U.S. asylum policies. The faith leaders who minister to the migrants are trying to bring them comfort through faith as well as messages of hope and patience. Tens of thousands of migrants have been stuck for weeks and months in basic shelters or the unsafe streets of Mexican border towns like Reynosa. At one shelter, migrants from Haiti as well as Central and South America turned to priests celebrating Mass for a blessing and any word about what the U.S. government might do.

