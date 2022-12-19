Salvation Army red kettles falling behind

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 12:12 pm

TYLER – With only a few days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Tyler finds itself falling behind its red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. This year’s goal is $385,000, and as of Monday, only 60 per cent of that goal had been reached. The Salvation Army encourages you to give, with bell ringers staying out through Christmas Eve. And don’t forget the virtual kettle option. Along with donors, volunteer bell ringers are also sought. Click here or here for more information.

Go Back