Paramount teases new ‘Mission: Impossible’ peek as Tom Cruise gives high-flying ‘Top Gun’ thank you to fans

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 10:19 am

On Monday, Paramount Pictures gave fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

The feature detailed a truly absurd stunt Tom Cruise pulls off in the movie: a motorcycle jump off a cliff in Norway, leading to a BASE (buildings, antenna, spans and earth) jump hundreds of feet below.

The actor is shown gleefully being put through his paces by writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, skydiving trainers and other stunt people. "I have to try to keep myself from smiling," the daredevil superstar admits as he's about to skydive in preparation for the stunt.

And speaking of skydiving, Cruise also filmed a special thank you to fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the number one movie of the year — and his career.

He shot the message high in the air over South Africa while shooting another scene from the two upcoming M:I movies, which are being filmed mostly concurrently. Cruise begins the message in a helicopter, before continuing WHILE free-falling.

"Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick and thank you for allowing us to entertain you, it truly is the honor of a lifetime. Very lucky," the literally falling star says.

Cruise notes that he's running out of altitude to actually film what he needs to for the film, so he ends by saying — ironically — "You have a very safe and happy holiday," before concluding with, "We'll see you at the movies."





