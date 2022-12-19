Today is Monday December 19, 2022
Five killed, one injured in mass shooting near Toronto, police say

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 8:59 am
(TORONTO) -- Five people are dead after a gunman opened fire on Sunday at a condo building in a suburb near Toronto, police said on Monday.

Another victim was injured in the shooting in Vaughan, a city north of Toronto, according to York Regional Police.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families," Chief MacSween said at the scene, according to a statement released Monday.

Officers arriving at the scene had an "interaction" with the alleged gunman, who was shot and killed at the condo building, police said.

"Residents of the building who had been evacuated are now able to return to their homes," York police said on Twitter. "We thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to ensure safety and preserve evidence."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

