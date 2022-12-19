Tyler teen wanted in connection to early morning shooting

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 8:54 am

TYLER — Tyler police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday. Officers were called to Sherwood Street around 12:45 following a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he is stable but in critical condition. An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued for 18-year-old Jakobe Deandre Lacy, of Tyler. The warrant has a bond of $500,000. Lacy should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

