Today is Monday December 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler teen wanted in connection to early morning shooting

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 8:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler teen wanted in connection to early morning shootingTYLER — Tyler police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday. Officers were called to Sherwood Street around 12:45 following a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he is stable but in critical condition. An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued for 18-year-old Jakobe Deandre Lacy, of Tyler. The warrant has a bond of $500,000. Lacy should be considered armed and dangerous. Contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC