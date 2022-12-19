‘﻿Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’﻿ star Jen Shah requests reduced sentence in fraud case

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 8:39 am

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City﻿ star Jen Shah is requesting a reduced sentence for her role in a long-term telemarketing scheme, defense lawyers said in a sentencing memorandum filed Friday evening.

In the filing, Shah requested a no more than three-year sentence, as opposed to the 11- to 14-year range requested in plea deal advisory guidelines.

Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July, in connection with the telemarketing scheme that scammed elderly victims out of their savings by pressuring them to buy worthless services from companies in which she was involved.

The request for a reduced sentence came after, earlier in the day, a federal judge in New York ordered Shah to forfeit dozens of designer handbags, jewelry, clothes, and more.

The 108 items were seized in March of 2021 in a search of Shah's home. The inventory includes scores of counterfeit bags and jewelry stamped with fake Chanel, Gucci, Bulgari and Hermès labels, according to a new court filing.

In addition to pleading guilty in July, Shah, 49, was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million. She must also pay restitution to victims of the nationwide telemarketing scheme that prosecutors said targeted elderly, vulnerable victims.

The judge's forfeiture order allows prosecutors to sell Shah's belongings and use the money to pay back victims.

Shah is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

