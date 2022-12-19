Today is Monday December 19, 2022
Sharon Osbourne “now home” following medical scare

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 8:39 am
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The Osbournes matriarch Sharon Osbourne is on the mend at home, after being hospitalized for a medical emergency she suffered Friday in Los Angeles.

Jack Osbourne posted a now-vanished Instagram Story on Saturday that noted, "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home." He went on to thank "everyone who has reached out with love and support." Jack added, "As to what happened to my mum -- I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

What did remain on Jack's IG Story feed was his online dressing down of a TMZ reporter looking for comment on the situation, which Jack said woke him up after spending "all night" with his mother while she was in the hospital.

E! News noted the 70-year-old former co-host of The Talk was shooting a TV project with her son at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Calif. when 911 was called over an undisclosed medical situation that sent Sharon to a nearby hospital.

