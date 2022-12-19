In Brief: Star-studded ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer debuts online, and more

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 8:19 am

The first online trailer for filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dropped Sunday. Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy plays the title role of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, director of the laboratory that developed the first atomic bombs for the Manhattan Project in the 1940s. Emily Blunt stars as Oppenheimer's wife, while Matt Damon plays Gen. Leslie Groves, Jr., director of the Manhattan Project. Robert Downey, Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh also star. Oppenheimer opens July 21 of next year...

Sam Mendes' new HBO comedy pilot The Franchise has nailed down its main cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The pilot is set against the backdrop of the production of a superhero movie and stars Game Night and Made for Love's Billy Magnussen, Spaced's Jessica Hynes, Ozark's Darren Goldstein, Shrill's Lolly Adefope and American Horror Story's Isaac Powell star, along with Inglourious Basterds' Daniel Brühl and Can You Ever Forgive Me?'s Richard E. Grant in recurring roles. The project marks Mendes’ first time directing for U.S. TV...

Netflix has pulled the plug on Blockbuster after just one season, according to Deadline. The workplace comedy, starring WandaVision's Randall Park as "an analog dreamer living in a 5G world," who, along with his co-worker and longtime crush, played by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero, fights to stay relevant," failed to catch fire with viewers, never cracking Netflix's top 10...

Joseph Mawle, best known for his role as Benjen Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, has been added to the cast of Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel 1923, according to Variety. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star in the new original drama series that premiered over the weekend and which introduces "a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara" -- played respectively by Ford and Mirren, per the streamer, and "explores the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home"...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back