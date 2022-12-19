‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tops the box office with $134 million debut

Avatar: The Way of Water made a splash in theaters this weekend, opening with an estimated $134 million domestically -- impressive, but below the predicted $150 million-dollar debut. Still, it tied The Batman for the fifth-largest domestic opening this year. Add to that overseas revenues and Avatar: The Way of Water earned $442 million globally in just one weekend.

Violent Night held on to second place this weekend, earning an estimated $5.6 million. The action comedy has earned $35 million over three weeks and $55 million worldwide.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which held the top spot for the past five weeks, fell to third place with an estimated $5.4 million weekend. That brings its North American tally to $419 million and $786 million globally.

Strange World landed in fourth place with an estimated $2.2 million, bringing its four-week total to $33.8 million and $57 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was The Menu with an estimated $1.7 million, raising its totals to $32.1 million domestically and $61.3 million worldwide.

