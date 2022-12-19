Today is Monday December 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tops the box office with $134 million debut

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2022 at 7:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water made a splash in theaters this weekend, opening with an estimated $134 million domestically -- impressive, but below the predicted $150 million-dollar debut. Still, it tied The Batman for the fifth-largest domestic opening this year. Add to that overseas revenues and Avatar: The Way of Water earned $442 million globally in just one weekend.

Violent Night held on to second place this weekend, earning an estimated $5.6 million. The action comedy has earned $35 million over three weeks and $55 million worldwide.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which held the top spot for the past five weeks, fell to third place with an estimated $5.4 million weekend. That brings its North American tally to $419 million and $786 million globally.

Strange World landed in fourth place with an estimated $2.2 million, bringing its four-week total to $33.8 million and $57 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was The Menu with an estimated $1.7 million, raising its totals to $32.1 million domestically and $61.3 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC