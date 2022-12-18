Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2022 at 3:58 pm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville’s 20-game skid against NFC teams. It’s an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in franchise history. The Cowboys (10-4) ended a five-game winning streak. The stunner prevented Dallas from securing a playoff spot. Jacksonville (6-8), meanwhile, could gain ground on Tennessee in the topsy-turvy AFC South.

