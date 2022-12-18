Today is Sunday December 18, 2022
5-vehicle accident in Longview with school bus injures 3

December 18, 2022
5-vehicle accident in Longview with school bus injures 3LONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, a five-vehicle crash Friday on Longview’s East Hawkins Parkway also involved a school bus. Authorities said three persons went to the hospital for treatment, but none of the students sustained injuries. Officials with Longview ISD were especially thankful for the the bus monitor, whose actions at the scene of the accident were praised by first responders.



