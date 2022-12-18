Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2022 at 4:45 am

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills overcame a 29-21 deficit by scoring on their final two drives. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining. Buffalo has won five straight and improved to 11-3. The Dolphins lost their third in a row and dropped to 8-6.

Go Back