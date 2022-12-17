Today is Saturday December 17, 2022
Matt Ryan on the wrong side of history again in Colts’ loss

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 7:50 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Matt Ryan came out on the wrong side of history for a second time in the Indianapolis Colts’ 39-36 loss at Minnesota. Indianapolis surrendered a 33-point halftime lead in the loss and the Vikings capped the biggest comeback in NFL history in overtime. Ryan was also on the losing side of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, a 28-3 lead for his Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 that ended in a 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots.



