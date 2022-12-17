Vikings overcome 2 fumble return TD wipeouts in comeback

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 7:48 pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had two fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 victory over Indianapolis. Sullivan stripped the ball from Michael Pittman in the second quarter for what would’ve been a 40-yard score. That play was blown dead for forward progress. Sullivan’s recovery in the fourth quarter was initially stopped because Deon Jackson was ruled down by contact. Possession was given to the Vikings by a replay review. The rule prevented them from being credited for the advance for the 39-yard return.

