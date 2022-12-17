Today is Saturday December 17, 2022
Woods and son hobble to a 59 and are 2 back of Team Thomas

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 7:47 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and 13-year-old Charlie both limped their way around at the PNC Championship. They also played some pretty good golf. They had a 59 in the scramble format and trail Justin Thomas and his father by two shot going into the final round. Woods has plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Charlie twisted his left ankle and was limping just as much as his father. They also had plenty of fun. And now they get to do it again. Thomas and his father Mike shot 57 and take a two-shot lead over Team Woods and Vijay Singh and son.



