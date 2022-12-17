NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders’ final game

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 7:44 pm

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and North Carolina Central beat Jackson State 41-34 in the Celebration Bowl. It spoiled the Tigers’ bid for an undefeated season under outgoing coach Deion Sanders. The Eagles’ defense made a goal-line stand on Jackson State’s first possession in overtime to preserve the win. Shedeur Sanders’ 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter as time expired in regulation set up Alejandro Mata’s tying extra point to send the game to OT. Deion Sanders will take over the program at Colorado next season.

