Watson throws TD, wins home debut as Browns down Ravens 13-3

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 7:43 pm

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly. Watson wasn’t spectacular but did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension. Watson, who was banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter. The Ravens are hoping Jackson will be back next week after missing two games with a knee sprain.

