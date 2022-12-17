Today is Saturday December 17, 2022
Butler, Adebayo lead Heat past Spurs in Mexico City

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 7:41 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four, beating the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 on Saturday in the first NBA game in Mexico City since 2019.Tyler Herro added 21 points and Duncan Robinson and Max Strauss had 12 each for the Heat. Keldon Johnson scored 22 points for San Antonio. At 9-20, they are last in the Western Conference. The game was the 31st in Mexico, more than any other country outside of the U.S. and Canada.



