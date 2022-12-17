Today is Saturday December 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Walker leads No. 5 Houston past No. 2 Virginia, 69-61

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 3:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jarace Walker scored 17 points and No. 5 Houston used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat No. 2 Virginia 69-61. Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark each added 13 points for the 11-1 Cougars. They used a 10-2 run early in the second half to open a 40-30 lead. Virginia was playing for the first time in 11 days and never got closer than six again, and each time the Cougars answered. Kadin Shedrick scored 16 points and Jayden Gardner had 13 for the 8-1 Cavaliers.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC