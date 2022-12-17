Walker leads No. 5 Houston past No. 2 Virginia, 69-61

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 3:23 pm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jarace Walker scored 17 points and No. 5 Houston used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat No. 2 Virginia 69-61. Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark each added 13 points for the 11-1 Cougars. They used a 10-2 run early in the second half to open a 40-30 lead. Virginia was playing for the first time in 11 days and never got closer than six again, and each time the Cougars answered. Kadin Shedrick scored 16 points and Jayden Gardner had 13 for the 8-1 Cavaliers.

