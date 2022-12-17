Today is Saturday December 17, 2022
Pitino vs Pitino: Dad-son matchup highlights Lobos-Iona game

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 2:08 pm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — University of New Mexico coach Richard Pitino says the upcoming matchup against Iona is business as usual for the unbeaten Lobos. But he acknowledges the game is getting added exposure because it pits him against his father, Rick. The Pitinos will be on opposing benches for just the third time on Sunday. Richard Pitino is 0-2 against his father and both losses came against Louisville. New Mexico comes into the game on a 10-game winning streak. The elder Pitino enters his third season with the Gaels, who are 7-2.



