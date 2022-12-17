Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 2:06 pm

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime at Khalifa International Stadium to ensure Modric finished on a winning note if this does turn out to be his last World Cup match. Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead in the seventh minute but Achraf Dari evened the score in the ninth. The World Cup final between defending champion France and Argentina is scheduled for Sunday at Lusail Stadium

