Today is Saturday December 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 2:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime at Khalifa International Stadium to ensure Modric finished on a winning note if this does turn out to be his last World Cup match. Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead in the seventh minute but Achraf Dari evened the score in the ninth. The World Cup final between defending champion France and Argentina is scheduled for Sunday at Lusail Stadium



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC