No. 23 Troy rallies past No. 22 UTSA 18-12 in Cure Bowl

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2022 at 2:03 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson’s 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 UTSA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl. Troy (12-2) closed out the season with 11 straight victories and set a school record for wins in a season. UTSA (11-3) outgained Troy 345-166 and led 12-0 in the first half, but turnovers proved to be the difference.



